Michael George Court, 80, Avon

June 5, 1939 – January 10, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Michael George Court, age 80, of Avon, Minnesota, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, January 20 at the St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Michael died in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on January 10, 2020. Mike had been in declining health for many months. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Sunday, January 19 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany and again after 10:00 AM, Monday at the church. St. Benedict’s parish prayers will be at 4:00 and the Knights of Columbus will pray at 7:00 PM Sunday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany.

Mike was born on June 5, 1939 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to George Court and Christine (Reischl) Court. He was the ninth child of George and Christine’s twelve children. Ever the sports enthusiast, in his early years, Mike played the position of catcher for the Tech High School baseball team in St. Cloud and also for the local baseball team in St. Joseph. After high school, Mike enlisted in the Army Reserve and had his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Mike married Mary (Merdan) Court on June 6, 1961. After their wedding at St. John the Baptist Church in Collegeville, Mike and Mary resided in both St. Cloud and Avon, before building and settling in their family home five miles west of Avon. They were blessed with six children. Mike was an active father, attending every sporting event in which his children participated and sharing his passion for sports, especially golf, with each of them. After their children were grown, Mike got his motorcycle license. He and Mary traveled extensively on motorcycle across the United States and spent multiple summers traveling through Canada to Alaska on his “two-wheeler.”

Mike was a carpenter by trade, having completed a two-year carpentry apprenticeship at Tech High School, but the craftmanship and artistry of his work went beyond standard cabinetry. Early in his woodworking career, he worked at Felling Wood Products. Eventually, Mike opened Court Cabinet Shop, which he owned and operated in Avon for more than 25 years. Mike was also an active volunteer within the Avon community, serving as the Assistant Chief of the Avon Fire Department, a past President of the Avon Lions Club, and a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years.

After Mike retired and sold his cabinetry business, he worked for Albany Area Schools, driving the bus for area students and sports teams. He loved his work driving the bus, which afforded him the opportunity to attend countless high school sporting events and competitions. As he did with his own children, Mike was always quick to recognize and congratulate his student-riders’ achievements and hard work, encouraging them to strive to always do their best. He sponsored attendance for many Albany area athletes who otherwise would have been unable to afford to participate in summer sports camps. Mike was a beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Mike is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, and his children Gordon (Terri) Court of Fargo, Michelle (Peter) Nistler of Watkins, Paul (Jana) Court of Cold Spring, Patrick (Sharyl) Court of Cologne, Christine (David) Jackson of St. Paul, and John (Jane) Court of Avon. He is also survived by his grandchildren Becky Berg, Ben Court, Josh Court, Sam Court, Max Court, Miles Jackson, and Nicole Nefstead, and his precious great granddaughter, McKinley Berg. Surviving siblings are Francis (Marilyn) Court, Elizabeth (Ralph) Eiynck, Arlene (Mike) Gill, and Arnold Court. Preceding Mike in death are his parents, and his siblings Leonard Court, Irene Maruska, Lorraine Janssen, Rosanne Stockinger, LaVerne Schmitt, Katherine Worm, and Adeline Hartung.