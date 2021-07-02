Merlin M. Kamps, 69, Sauk Rapids

May 24, 1952 - June 30, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Riverside Park in St. Cloud for Merlin M. Kamps, age 69, who passed away Wednesday surrounded by his family at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. There will be a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m.

Merlin was born May 24, 1952 in Arlington, MN to Milton & Minnetta (Ziesmer) Kamps. He married Donna Schuetz on January 19, 1975. Merlin was a proud alum of Augustana College. He earned a bachelor’s degree in special education and elementary education and later, his masters in psychology. Merlin worked as a special education teacher and later, as a children’s mental health therapist. Finally, he worked with adults with special needs for Morrison County. He always felt a calling to help others. He was humble, had a subtle sense of humor, and lived every day with gratitude and an open heart. He appreciated differences in others and respected them for it. Merlin was the quintessential family man; always putting his wife, kids, and grandkids first. He was a silent helper, a constant supporter, he beamed with pride when it came to his two sons and he never departed without an “I love you”. Merlin’s pride and joy was his family. He was a wonderful man who found peace in the outdoors. He enjoyed downhill skiing, led a very active and athletic life and constantly, had music playing in the background. He especially loved duck hunting and fishing with his boys. He was vibrant, a kid at heart, and believed even the smallest things should be celebrated. All of his values will live on in those he loved.

Survivors include his wife, Donna of Sauk Rapids; sons and their wives, Andrew & Carly Burnham of St. Paul and Tyler & Kaelynn of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Carsen and Tinsley; sister and brothers, Karen Trocke of Dassel, Warren (Karen) of Cambridge and Donald (Judy) of Mason City, IA. Merlin was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Trocke.