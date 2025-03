August 1, 1936 – March 11, 2025

Marcy passed away on March 11, 2025 from the after effects of a stroke and fall.

Merecedes Mary “Marcy” Udermann was born on August 1, 1936 in St. Nicholas, MN to Peter and Margaret (Bauer) Thul. She married Albert Udermann on July 20, 1959.

She leaves behind her husband, Albert, three sons and many family members. She was preceded in death by one son. The family thanks all who had a hand in her care.

It was her wish that there be no services.