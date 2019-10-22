Melvin R. Rothstein, 73, St. Cloud

January 31, 1946 - October 19, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Melvin R. Rothstein, age 73, of St. Cloud who passed away at Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home in St. Paul on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Private Entombment of the Urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Melvin was born on January 31, 1946 in St. Martin, Minnesota to Willibald and Frances (Orbeck) Rothstein. He served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Mel married Elizabeth Horn on August 29, 1970 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. He worked for Lenneman Beverage for over 25 years. He was a member of St Michael’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Mel enjoyed hunting, fishing, adult coloring, trips to the casino, breakfast at Park Diner and Thursday’s at Marnanteli’s with his siblings. He specially loved all the time spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; children, Michelle Voita of Minneapolis, Nathan (Anne) Rothstein of Cologne, Tanya (Jason) Heitzinger of Mendota Heights; grandchildren, Cooper Voita, Allison Heitzinger, Roman Heitzinger; brothers and sisters, James (Maggie), Alcuin (Diane), Roger (Joan), Joan Holthaus, Eilleen (Tom) Schoenecker, Harvey (Diane), Clarice (Tom) Holthaus, Margaret (Dale) Houg, Yvonne (Bob)Kern, Duane (Judy), Eugene (Brenda); many nieces and nephews.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jackson John Michael Voita; infant brother; brother-in-law, Danny Holthaus; and nephew, Matt Persons.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Our Lady of Peace Hospice House in St. Paul for the wonderful care given to Mel.