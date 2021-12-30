Melvin (Mel) Nickolas Kammers, 81, Richmond

December 5, 1940 - December 28, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Melvin (Mel) Nickolas Kammers, age 81, who died December 28, 2021, at CentraCare Paynesville Hospital surrounded by family. Inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from Noon – 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mel was born in Richmond, MN to Nicholas and Antionette (Heying) Kammers. He married Mary Ann Funk, August 25, 1964, in Immaculate Conception Parish, New Munich, MN. He served in the US Marine Corps from March 1959-March 1965 as a rifleman.

Mel was a self-employed dairy farmer and worked as a delivery driver for the Cold Spring Bakery until November 2021. He enjoyed fishing, playing carbles and cards, playing his concertina and loved his horses. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the Richmond American Legion, Golden Smile Senior Citizens, and St. Joseph’s Catholic United Financial.

Mel is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Tom, Gary (Lisa), Roy (Christina); sisters, Lu Guggenberger, Virg Schramel, Rose (Norb) Schmitt; grandchildren, Jack, Ryan, Riley, Julia, Jayden, Brielle, Jared, and Logan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Arleen (1965); sister, Veronice Schmitt; brothers-in-law, Peter Schmitt, David Guggenberger, and Richard Schramel.