Melissa M. Wimmer, 41, St. Cloud

August 31, 1979 - April 21, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, April 29 at St. Paul’s Church in St. Cloud for Melissa Wimmer, 41, who passed away April 21st at her home. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be an hour before mass at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Melissa was born on August 31, 1979 to Michael and Jacqueline (Rainer) Wimmer. She worked as a patient care assistant and loved her job until her failing health forced her to quit. She loved collecting themed rubber ducks, crystal figurines and anything Tinker Bell related. Melissa enjoyed roller skating and loved sitting on the front porch and people watching. She also loved watching Golden Girls.

Melissa is survived by her fiancé James Onofrey; children, Sienna (Nick) Homyak of Hutchinson, Benjamin Gulbrandson of Ham Lake, Jacquelyn Madison of Mankato, Jacob Onofrey of Fort Riley, KS, and Jared Onofrey of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Gannon Wimmer, Teagan Homyak, and Ryker Homyak; brothers and sisters, Michael Wimmer of Pensacola, FL, Troy Wimmer of St. Cloud, Ratosha Scholl of Pierz, Jessica Wimmer of Onamia and Christina Wimmer of Minneapolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents.