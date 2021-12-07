Meet Santa Saturday At Gilman Co-op Creamery

Santa Claus is coming to town.... Gilman to be exact! The Gilman Co-op Creamery is hosting Santa at their Santa Day event Saturday.

Santa will be at the store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be available to take free pictures just in time to add to your Christmas cards! In addition, kids can also mail their letters to Santa from the store.

Other festivities planned for the day include a hot chocolate and cider bar, crafts and in-store sales. Vendors set to appear include Addy's Mom Creations, Healthy Harvest Farm and MK Designs MN.

The in-store sales include 25% off clothing , 50% off Christmas decorations and 35% off toys!

In addition to farm supplies, Gilman Co-op Creamery carries hardware supplies, clothing, groceries, tires and more. It's a really neat store that is way bigger than you might expect!

So round up the family, circle the items in the Sears catalog on the way to Gilman and stop by to see Santa on Saturday.

