Meet Groot! Up For Adoption This Week

Meet Groot! This mini panther came to TCHS due to his owner having too many animals. Groot is a bashful boy who can take some time to open up ~~ He appreciates a quiet approach with lots of cheek and chin scratches.

He loves sweet talk; Groot will slow blink in appreciation to respond and will even meow back to continue the conversation. He has lived with cats in the past and done well with them! An outgoing, confident feline would be beneficial to help socialize Groot and show him the ropes in his new home.

It is unknown how he would do living with young kids or dogs. Rambunctious children or canines may be too much for this shy guy. All introductions to new pets and people Groot meets should always be slow and proper; ask a staff member for detailed steps to set him up for success/ He's hoping his new human(s) will give him the time and space he needs to adjust to his new digs.

Groot would do best starting in a small room of the home and slowly expanding his roaming area as he settles in. He should have access to multiple scratching posts/pads to fulfill natural instincts to scratch. Lots of safe hiding places (he loves crinkle cubes and tunnels) as well as high perches will help him feel more secure in his new home.

Groot is working hard on regrowing a healthy hair coat; he unfortunately lost a lot of hair due to a severe flea infestation upon arrival at TCHS. A high quality diet is encouraged to help his coat and overall health improve and maintain long-term. Groot is patiently waiting to find his purrrfect match - could it be you?

