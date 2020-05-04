MDH Reports Additional 1,200 Recovered from COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says another nearly 1,200 people have recovered from the coronavirus and no longer need to be in isolation. The number of recovered individuals is now up to 4,212.

Meanwhile, another 571 people have tested positive for the virus with that total now up to 7,234.

The state reported another nine deaths Sunday, with 428 people having died due to complications related to COVID-19.

We have 396 people in the hospital today with the virus, and 166 of those are in the ICU.

The state completed another 3,309 tests Sunday and has done nearly 86,000 so far.

Here in Stearns County, we had an additional 139 positive cases bringing our total up to 728, we are still the county with the third most number of confirmed cases. Hennepin County has 2,298 cases and Nobles County has 1,011 cases. There are also now two deaths in Stearns County related to COVID-19.

Sherburne County has had 61 cases with no deaths, Wright County 54 cases with one death, and Benton County 35 cases with one death.