Mavis LaVoi, 92, St. Cloud

January 30, 1929 – March 6, 2021

A Celebration of Life in remembrance ofMavis LaVoi will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 20, at the Kimball Christian Church, 241 State Hwy 55, Kimball, MN. There will be a visitation held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 19 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud. Interment for Mavis will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 5, at the Bransvold Cemetery in Fosston, MN.

Mavis passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 6. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Mavis was born on January 30, 1929 in rural Fosston, the daughter of Lloyd and Sadie (Carver) Fjerstad. She attended Cloverdale country school and Fosston High School. She was united in marriage to William LaVoi on July 29, 1946 in Bagley, MN, and their union was blessed with 10 children. Mavis and Bill lived in northern MN, North Dakota, Illinois, and Wisconsin before settling in St. Cloud in 1963.

Mavis enjoyed flower gardening, feeding & watching the birds, garage-sales, card games, and most of all traveling. Mavis and Bill ventured to all 50 states and continued to travel until Mavis’ eyesight began to fail. Mavis was the go-to problem solver and she loved her family dearly for 92 years, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mavis is survived by her 10 children, Mike (Kathy) of Fosston, Tim of St.Cloud, Pat (Herman) Gangl of St. Joseph, Terry (Paula) of Ortonville, Libby (Mike) Meierhofer of Irving, TX, Kathy (Mike) Niehaus of St. Cloud, Kevin (Judy) of Watertown, SD, Corey of St. Louis, MO, Sally Volkert of St. Cloud, Dave (Marty) of Kimball; 39 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandson; sister, Vickie (Wayne) Strom of McIntosh; as well as other extended family and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bill LaVoi in 2010; parents, Lloyd and Sadie Fjerstad; siblings, Shirley (Winton) Knudson, Janis (Dick) Aos, Russell Fjerstad, and Robert (Marie) Fjerstad.

Mavis’ family would like to extend a special ‘thank you’ to Caitlin Browning RN of Heartland Hospice.