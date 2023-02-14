Mary Woitalla, 93, Albany, formerly of St. Anna

May 16, 1929 - February 11, 2023

Mary Woitalla, age 93 of Albany, formerly of St. Anna, passed away on February 11, 2023, at Mother of Mercy Campus of Care, Albany. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 18, at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Anna. Visitation on Friday, February 17 from 4-7 pm with a Christian Mothers rosary at 5 PM at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Mary was born on May 16, 1929, in Holdingford, to Mike and Mary (Roske) Kotzer. She married Alois Woitalla on May 23, 1944, at St. Anna. She farmed with her husband and cooked at The Landing for 28 years. She helped prepare meals for funerals and bizarres with the church. Mary enjoyed gardening, canning, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Anna.

Mary is survived by her children, Helen Rokotz, Albany, Donald (Toshi) Woitalla, Bremerton, WA, MaryAnn Heitzman, Holdingford, David Woitalla, Albany, Joseph Woitalla, Albany, Diane (Steve) Lacey, Plymouth, Mark (Wendy) Woitalla, Northfield, Richard Woitalla, Albany, Duane Woitalla, Avon, daughter-in-law, Barb Woitalla, Avon, 28 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Angie Nierenhausen, St. Joseph, Annie Volkers, Sauk Rapids, Susie Hills, Sauk Rapids, John Kotzer, Albany, and Jim Kotzer, St. Cloud.

Preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Mary (Roske) Kotzer, brothers and sisters, Irene Daucette, Jerome Kotzer, Lorraine Guzy, Victor Kotzer, Marvene Marsolek, Phyllis Kotzer, Joyce Buemer, and Mike Kotzer.