Mary Lou Kollmann, 75, Paynesville

February 21, 1950 – May 21, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Mary Lou “Mary” Kollmann, age 75, of Paynesville. Mary passed away peacefully on May 21 surrounded by family at the Veterans Home in Luverne, MN. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Margaret’s Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 29 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry and will continue one hour prior to services at church on Friday.

Mary was born, February 21, 1950 in Willmar, MN to James (Jim) and Louise (Ferguson) Hartmann. Mary married Wally Kollmann on November 26, 1971. To this union 9 children were born. Mary was a devoted mother and homemaker with legendary cooking, baking, and sewing skills. Her kitchen was the heart of home, where the scent of fresh homemade rolls often welcomed family after chores. In addition to being a dedicated mother she also assisted with the farm work, driving tractor, milking cows and baling hay. Through the years she also worked at Young’s Bakery, Tuck’s Cafe, Animal Fair, and Sunshine Egg Farm. While at the local bakery, she truly found her “sweet” spot. Known for her tasty pies and rolls, Mary’s talent in the kitchen was only outshined by her witty sense of humor. Her craft of baking brought comfort and joy to many. She had a genuine love for her family and would light up anytime she would see Wally, the kids, or grandkids. She cherished spending time with them all, especially her grandchildren, who she loved to entertain, tease, and allowed them to get away with just about anything. Over the years as her health slowly declined and her physical abilities became limited, she spent hours on end filling her time doing crossword puzzles and bird watching. A woman of quiet strength, Mary never sought attention for her accomplishments, yet her presence was a steady force in her family’s life. Whether it was tending to the needs of her family or facing life’s hardships, she did so with courage and endurance. She had a carefree way of living life which has left a lasting impression on all who knew her. She was dedicated to her faith and was a lifetime member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church.

Mary is survived by her husband Wally, children Chad (Nicole) Kollmann, Jeremy (Kristie) Kollmann, Lisa (Jeff Jr.) Mathena, Jim (Tracy) Kollmann, John Kollmann, Jesse (Andrea) Kollmann, Josh (Kristin) Kollmann, Joe Kollmann, 18 grandchildren, Alexis, Katelyn, Spencer, Nathan, Kiera, Jeffrey, Sage, Hailey, Mya, Troy, Emmit, Sawyer, Simon, Kylee, Brooke, Silas, Emily, Lacey; Marge Hartmann and siblings: Steve Hartmann, Larry (Rhonda) Hartmann, Randy (Marla) Hartmann, Tami (Robert) Meeker, Gretchen (Jim) O’Fallon, Paul (Laura) Heitke, Mark Hartmann and Dean (Dawn) Heitke.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Amy Kollmann, brother Scott Hartmann, sister-in-law Cathy Hartmann, and nephew Jake Meeker.

Mary spent the past 3 years at the Veteran’s Home in Luverne, MN. There her sense of humor continued and her ability to naturally entertain staff and other residents with either a joke or a story that brought them joy and laughter.

The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful staff for their compassionate and loving care.