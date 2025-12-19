January 7, 1934 – December 16, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, December 19, 2025 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Louise Leisen, age 91, of St. Cloud, who passed away at Havenwood of Minnetonka on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary was born on January 7, 1934 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Othmar and Cecelia (Moser) Leisen. She graduated from St. Mary’s Grade School and Cathedral High School. Mary also received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics from the College of St. Benedicts and a Masters in Math Education from Marquette University. Mary was a teacher for the Aitkin, Litchfield and St. Cloud Public Schools. She also worked for the Diocese of St. Cloud as an office assistant. She belonged to Delta Kappa Gamma, Serra Club of St. Cloud, the Minnesota Education Association and St. John Cantius Catholic Church.

Mary is survived by her brother, Donald (Rose) Leisen; nephews, Peter (Melissa) Leisen, Aaron (Shawn) Leisen; grandniece, Christina Leisen; grandnephew, Jack Leisen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Reverend Leo Leisen and Reverend Richard Leisen.