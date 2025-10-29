August 2, 1942 - October 25, 2025

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 30, 2025, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, MN for Mary E. Klaers, age 83 who died Saturday, October 25 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church.

Mary was born on August 2, 1942, in Brainerd, MN to Lawrence and Ruth (Monasmith) Ericsson. She married Nicholas Klaers on October 15, 1962, in Holy Spirit Church, St. Cloud, MN. Mary loved the lake life on Gull Lake, Lake Bemidji, and Big Fish Lake fishing for sunnies, watching wildlife, and sunsets. She enjoyed singing, sewing, crafts, and winters in Arizona.

Mary loved all things musical; singing and performing, especially Sweet Adelines, Vista Voices, Chordial Aires, and watching American Idol and The Voice. She played the cello, string bass, piano, baritone, and a 5-gallon pale made into an instrument.

Mary is survived by her husband, Nicholas; children, Mark Klaers, Dana (Bryan) Lee, Karen (Dan) Peterson; sister, Anna (Tom) Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, Jenna, Cole, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Palmer, Landrie, Eloise, Kyson, Halston, and Josephine.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Ericsson.