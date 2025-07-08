October 27, 1939 – July 1, 2025

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Kay Wagner, age 85, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Cherrywood Advanced Living South in St. Cloud. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Columbarium in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Born Oct 27, 1939 to Arthur and Helen (Linser) Undlin in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Attended Alexandria Public Schools (District 206) until graduation in 1957. Attended Northwestern Hospital school of Nursing in Minneapolis, MN, graduating as an RN in 1960.

Married high school sweetheart Gordon Wagner one week after graduating as a nurse and began working at the St. Cloud hospital immediately after. Was employed at SCH for 3 years, until first child was born, Julie Marie in 1963. Three sons followed; Tom ‘65, Ted ‘68, Jon ‘72 and I was a stay-at-home mom, a role I loved.

In 1980, at 40 years of age, I went back to nursing, after taking a refresher course. Nursing was another role that I loved. I was employed by SCH Family Birthing Center for 24 years. I was privileged to share the birthing experience with so many families.

I had many hobbies: Music – I sang in the church choir and played piano. Art – I took a class of watercolor painting after retirement in 2004 and promptly became hooked. Quilting and sewing, crafts and handiwork, knitting, crocheting, reading, book club, writing poetry, scrapbooking and photography, golfing and swimming and bridge, cross-country skiing.

I loved playing games, board games or dice and especially bridge. I played in two bridge clubs, one of which I headed up for over 50 years. I enjoyed golf and participated in leagues and tournaments throughout Minnesota.

In 1997 I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The disease progressed quite slowly and with medication and exercise I was able to function quite well for many years. But one by one, I was obliged to give up almost all of my activities. Both Gordy and I were active in the Parkinson’s Support Group from where we learned and shared PD-isms plus gained much support. Additional 2005 knee orthopedic issues severely limited my mobility, putting me in the wheelchair and I did not do transfers easily. I also had a stroke in 2023 that greatly affected my speech and further limited my mobility. Gordy was my faithful care giver. He organized my life management routine to help me cope with the declining health. I was so fortunate to have such a loving family, blessed with four children and wonderful caring friends. I thank you for your love and support. My ten grandchildren and one great grandchild are the delight of my life!

Mary Kay is survived by her loving husband, Gordon; children, Julie (Robert) Ruzynski, Thomas (Tara), Theodore (Joan), and Jonathan (Tina); grandchildren, Kathryn Ruzynski Rusch and Samuel Ruzynski, Claire Wagner, Margaret Wagner and Lacianne Wagner; Lydia Wagner and Leo Wagner; Anne Wagner Dickson, Emily Wagner and Nathan Wagner; great granddaughter, Emmalyn Rusch and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A special thank you to the staff of Struthers Parkinson’s Clinic, CentraCare Homecare, Home for the Day, St. Croix Hospice, Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Cherrywood Advanced Living South for their loving and compassionate care to Mary Kay. A special thank you also to Mary Kay’s personal caretakers, Amy Bergeron, Marie Kigin, Christine Bastien, Katie Hlavac, Mary K. Sanders and Missy Malikowski for their dedication, support and care provided to Mary Kay over the years.

In lieu of flowers, please direct Memorials to: CentraCare Health, St. Cloud Library, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Catholic Charities, St. Cloud Salvation Army, Homeless Helping Homeless, ELEVATE Pregnancy and Family Resource Center, Parkinson’s Foundation MN or your favorite charity.