Mary E. Olson, 63, Cold Spring

July 23, 1959 - February 10, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 24, 2023, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Mary E. Olson, age 63, who died February 10, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Inurnment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the church. Visitation will continue Friday one hour before the service at the church.

Mary was born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia to John Richard and Betty (Piechowski) Stewart. She married David Olson June 1, 1984, in Eagan, MN.

Mary worked as a technical expert for the Social Security Administration. She was a member of the Rocky Riders Saddle Club and Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church. Mary was loved for her endless positivity, fun loving nature and genuine caring heart. Her infectious laugh, and hilarious monkey call brought smiles to all who were fortunate enough to know her. We could never get away with breaking the rules because Mary was our official "rule follower, and bus driver."

Survivors include her husband, David; daughters, Laura, Christina (AJ) Karsky; father, John Richard Stewart; stepmother, Elnora Stewart; grandchildren, Nathan Olson, Connor and Parker Karsky; sister, Linda (Rick) Pierce.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; relatives and friends.

Grab a cup of coffee and let's toast to our dearest memories of Mary. Fly high Mary.

