Mary C. Bye, 91, St. Cloud

November 11, 1929 - November 8, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary C. Bye, age 91, who passed away Monday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Mary was born November 11, 1929 in St. Cloud to George & Louise (Fromelt) Hohmann. She married William Pikus on January 14, 1952 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice and William died in 1966. Mary married Roger Bye in 1979 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1947 and the St. Cloud School of X-Ray Technology in 1949. Mary was an X-ray Technician and Coordinator of Radiology Oncology at the St. Cloud Hospital from 1949 until retiring in 1995. She then worked part-time for CentraCare until 2004. Mary was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where she was involved in the Legion of Mary and Christian Women. She was also a lifetime member of St. Cloud VFW Post #428 Auxiliary. Mary enjoyed cruising to Alaska, Caribbean, Europe, Panama Canal, Mediterranean, and Baltic. She traveled to Ixtapa every January. Mary also enjoyed collecting dolls, reading, and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her husband, Roger of St. Cloud; son, David (Eileen) Pikus of Lexington, SC; daughter, Joanne Pikus of Waite Park; daughter-in-law, Laura Pikus of Webster, NY; sister, Dorothy Baron of Pierz; grandchildren, Jesse, Bonita, Amber, Rachel, Ryan and Anna; and great grandchildren, Eli and Aurora. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, William Pikus; sons, Robert “Bob” Pikus in 2014 and William Pikus in 2019; sisters, Marion Hohmann, Delphine (Norbert) Junglen and Lucille (Alois) Rudolph; and brother-in-law, Ira Baron.