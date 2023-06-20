Mary Ann Nunes, 72, Sartell

April 2, 1951 - June 16, 2023

Mary Ann Nunes, age 72 of Sartell, Minnesota died Friday, June 16, 2023.

Mary Ann was born Mary Ann Terfehr on April 2, 1951, in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota. She died on Friday, June 16, 2023, at her home in Sartell, Minnesota.

Mary Ann is survived by her spouse, Paul M. Mielke; as well as her siblings Thomas Terfehr (Lisa), Lorraine Hausmann, Lavonne Braunschweig (Charles), Rosalie Hoium (Mark); her stepchildren, Laura Nunes Van Duyne (Jared), and Amber Mielke; and her step-grandchildren Sydney Van Duyne and Sawyer Van Duyne, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Elaine Terfehr; her sister and brother-in-law and nephew, Bernadine and Raymond Schmidt and Bryan Schmidt; her brother, Jerome Terfehr; her stepson, Peter Nunes.

Mary Ann attended Sacred Heart Catholic School for grades 1-8 and completed her education at Parkers Prairie High School and then at St. Cloud State University. She worked in the banking industry for 6 years, the real estate and construction business for 2 years, and then went on to a career in the title insurance industry culminating in her ownership of Title Professionals and Abstract Company. Mary Ann worked in the title industry for 38 years insuring many transactions across the nation before her retirement in 2015.

Mary Ann participated in a number of groups during her working career such as Business Networking International (BNI), Zonta, Business for Professional Women (BPW), Chamber of Commerce, Faculty Wives and Women Reading Group, Family Counseling Center (FCC), Newman Center Adult Choir, and a number of others. Mary Ann had a life-long commitment to learning and took additional classes through the American Institute of Banking; she participated in numerous seminars and advanced classes by the American Land Title Association (ALTA) relating to title insuring; and advanced classes at St Cloud State University and St Cloud Community College in business management.

Hobbies Mary Ann enjoyed in her lifetime included biking, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, backpacking, and flower gardening. She also was a participant in several book clubs through the years and loved to read. She was also creative and liked artwork projects and sewing.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A time for remembrance will be two hours before the funeral at the church. Private burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Urbank, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Children’s International or another organization benefiting children. Mary Ann had a special place in her heart for children.