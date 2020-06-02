Mary A. Rozeski, 65, Foley

February 18, 1955 ~ May 31, 2020

Mary A. Rozeski, age 65 of Foley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 31, 2020 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. The Christian Mothers will be praying the rosary at 6PM on Thursday at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mary A. Rozeski was born on February 18th, 1955 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Stanley and Victoria (Adaszak) Biniek. She grew up in St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids area and then moved to Foley. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, Russell Elementary School and Foley Public School. She also went to the Vocational College in St. Cloud. She married Douglas Rozeski on July 25, 1981. Mary was employed by the Foley Courthouse District and County Court, Franklin Manufacturing and then Foley Public School where she retired. In her free time she enjoyed hunting and fishing with her grandson Mason, canning, gardening, embroider dish towels, crochet hand towels and small socks. She enjoyed working word finds but most important to Mary was spending time with her children and grandson.

She is survived by her husband Douglas Rozeski, Foley; children, Michelle Rozeski, Foley; Jeremy Rozeski, Foley; Amy (Mike) Brinkman, Rice; grandson, Mason Sullivan; brother, Duane Biniek, Madison,WI. She was preceded in death by her parents.