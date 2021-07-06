Mary A. Pogatshnik, 86, St. Stephen

September 19, 1934 - July 2, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mary A. Pogatshnik, 86, of St. Stephen will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Mary passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Friday, July 2, 2021. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the St. Stephen Parish Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.

Mary was born on September 19, 1934 in St. Cloud to the late Carl and Angeline (Blenkush) Knettel. She married Firmin M. Pogatshnik on November 25, 1953 in St. Stephen. Mary was employed in Food Service in the St. Stephen/Sartell School District #748 from 1969-1996. She was fondly known as the “lunch lady.” She was a member of St. Stephen Parish and Christian Women and the St. Stephen American Legion Post #221 Auxiliary.

Mary enjoyed playing cards, fishing, gardening, baking and cooking. Above all she treasured spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her strong faith, generous nature and kindness.

She is survived by her children, Jerry (Lee) Pogatshnik of Richmond, KY, Donna (Tom) Diederich of Waite Park, Dale (Candace) Pogatshnik of Onalaska, WI, Patti (Wes) Haase of St. Stephen, Kathy (Greg) Opatz of Sartell; grandchildren, Sara (Joel) Hunsley, Adam (Kat) Pogatshnik, Cory (Kari) Diederich, Jamie Aspenson (Jesse Steadman), Eric (Ali) Aspenson, Sara Aspenson (Shelby Suski), Kelly Haase (Eric Heinen), Katie Haase (Andy Sandahl), Tyler Opatz (Nikita Mortezaee), Jacob (Angela) Opatz, and Dustin Opatz (Alisha Gertken); 23 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lavonne Smoley, Anita Roscoe, Margie Massmann, Elaine Majerus, Teresa Ebnet, Bob Knettel, Joe Knettel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Firmin in 2012; and siblings, Valeria Erickson, Raymond Knettel, Lorraine Ross.

Memorials are preferred.