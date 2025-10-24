Martha &#8220;Marge&#8221; Gruber, 93, Pierz

Martha “Marge” Gruber, 93, Pierz

Photo by Ashlee Marie on Unsplash

 

July 29, 1932 - October 22, 2025

 

 

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home
loading...

Martha "Marge" Gruber, 93 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on Wednesday, October 22 at her home with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 31 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Aaron Nett and Father Kenneth Popp concelebrating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 30 and from 9:30 until 11:00 A.M. all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

A full and complete notice will follow shortly.

Filed Under: emblom brenny funeral home
Categories: Obituaries

More From AM 1240 WJON