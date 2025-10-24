July 29, 1932 - October 22, 2025

Martha "Marge" Gruber, 93 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on Wednesday, October 22 at her home with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 31 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Aaron Nett and Father Kenneth Popp concelebrating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 30 and from 9:30 until 11:00 A.M. all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

A full and complete notice will follow shortly.