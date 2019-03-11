Martha C. Hopfer, 77, Richmond

August 17, 1941 - March 8, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Martha C. Hopfer, age 77, who died Friday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m., Tuesday morning in the church gathering space.

Martha was born on August 17, 1941 in Paynesville, MN to Mathew and Leona (Bertram) Lieser. She married Wilfred “Bill” Hopfer on August 13, 1960 in St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Martha was a beautician and loving wife. She baked many cakes and enjoyed quilting, playing cards and crafts. Martha was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish and Christian Women.

Survivors include her husband, Bill; children, Ed (Louise), John (JoAnn), Will (Tracy); sister, Joanne (Bill) Barrett; 6 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Catherine.