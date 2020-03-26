Marlyn J. Libbesmeier, 93, Waite Park

March 24, 1926 - March 23, 2020

Marlyn J. Libbesmeier 93 of Waite Park, MN passed away peacefully at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House on Monday, March 23, 2020. Due to the recent health crisis COVID-19, a celebration of Marlyn’s life will be held at a later date.

Marlyn was born on March 24, 1926 on the home farm in St. Cloud Township to Andrew and Albertha (Braun) Libbesmeier. He lived on the farm his entire life. Marlyn proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He married Esther (Mehr) Libbesmeier on August 24, 1957 and together they had 5 children. Marlyn was a lifelong farmer who loved the land and dairy farming. His favorite thing to do was combine corn. Marlyn loved to talk and never would miss out on a good conversation. He was passionate about serving his community and was a St. Cloud Township Supervisor for 24 years. He also served on the Minnesota Association of Townships for 10 years as well.

Marlyn is survived by his wife, Esther; children, James (Marie Spott), David (Brenda), Alan (Deb Schmitt), Brenda, Brian (Mary); grandchildren, Brandon, Aaron, Andrea, Eric, Matthew, Justin, Andrew, Erica, Joshua, Jacob, Mitch, Zachary, and Ashley; great grandchildren, Brooke, Mason, Mikel, Myles, Owen, Jackson, and Thorson; brother, Roger and brother-in-law, Mike Dockendorf.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marion Hommerding, Luverne Stang, and Eileen Dockendorf; mother-in-law and father-in-law; brothers-in-law, Wally Hommerding and Irvin Stang; sister-in-law, Tootie Libbesmeier; other family, Henry (Ida) Schaefer, John (Leona) Mehr, Edwin (Helen) Weiber, Jacob (Hildegard) Mehr, Mathais Mehr, Frank (Irene) Mehr, Ted (Anna Mae) Huppert, and Bernard (Marie) Mehr.

The family of Marlyn would like to thank the staff at the VA Medical Center, Centracare, Moments Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the loving and compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Mary’s Cathedral Building Maintenance Fund or Quiet Oaks Hospice House.