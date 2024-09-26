Marlene L. Twing, 86, Sauk Rapids

October 11, 1937 - September 23, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Marlene L. Twing, age 86, of Sauk Rapids. Marlene passed away September 23 at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Marlene was born October 11, 1937 in St. Paul, MN to Frank and Elsie (Deckert) Ubel. She graduated from Harding High School in St. Paul. She worked at the Pearson Candy Company in St. Paul until she married Dale Twing on July 28, 1962 in St. Paul. They moved to Sauk Rapids to raise their family. She provided loving care to many families over the years as a daycare provider. She enjoyed fishing, card games and crafting.

Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Dale, son Daniel (Dina) of Colorado, daughter Julie (Greg) Winkelman of Otsego, four grandchildren Robin Winkelman, Matthew Twing, Kyle Winkelman and Michael Twing, two great grandsons Laken and Orson Winkelman.

Preceding Marlene in death were her parents, twin brothers Donald and Dennis Ubel and infant sister Kathleen.