Marlene Carol Virnig, 78, Little Falls

November 6, 1944 - June 9, 2023

attachment-Marlene Virnig loading...

Marlene Virnig, 78-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Friday, June 9 at her home in Little Falls.

A memorial service for Marlene will be held on Friday, June 23rd at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.

A time of gathering for family and friends will be held on 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday, June 23rd at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.