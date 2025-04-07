Mark J. Parsons, 61, St. Cloud

April 15, 1963 - April 3, 2025

Funeral Services will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Mark J. Parsons, age 61, who passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025 at his residence. Deacon Joe Kresky will officiate and visitation will be 4-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Mark was born April 15, 1963 in St. Cloud to James and Carol (Pfannenstein) Parsons. He lived most of his life in the St. Cloud area and worked for Homeless Helping Homeless in St. Cloud in the custodial and cooking departments. Mark liked fishing, cooking and writing poems. He was a kind, generous person who liked to help others.

Mark is survived by his daughter, Katie Jo Rockenbach of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Brian (Elvis) Parsons of St. Cloud, Eric (Darla) Parsons of Sauk Rapids, Daniel (Susan) Schulte of Portsmouth, VA, Corey Parsons of Andover; sister, Misty (Todd) Courneya of Orono.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.