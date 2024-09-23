Mark A. Meyer, 62, Cold Spring

December 29, 1961 - September 21, 2024

A family service will be held at a later date for Mark A. Meyer, age 62, who died September 21, 2024, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center, Litchfield, MN.

Mark was born in St. Cloud, MN to Ambrose and Helen (Blasius) Meyer. He was a member of the Rocori High School Class of 1980. Mark was an excellent cook. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping.

He is survived by his daughter, Hailee; siblings, Sharon Mumm, Steve (Kim), Barb (Ron) Fuchs, Mary Trisco, Wendy (Elmer) Theisen; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Peter, Dwight and brother-in-law, Roger Mumm.