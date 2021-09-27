Marjorie “Margie” T. Goenner, 89, Elk River

September 21, 1932 - September 21, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Marjorie “Margie” Goenner, age 89, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at church.

Marjorie was born September 21, 1932 in St Cloud to Frank and Martha (Lardy) Tischner. She grew up in St. Cloud and Clear Lake, MN. Margie was united in marriage to Thomas Goenner and they later moved to Elk River where they built a small hobby farm and raised ten children. Marjorie enjoyed gardening and was known for her hospitality and prize-winning county fair floral displays, her cooking and her artistic ability. She always had a smile and welcomed everyone that came to her home. Margie was loved by everyone that knew her.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; sisters, Emma and Marie; brothers, Carl, Jack, Frank, Wally, Pat; and her infant twins, Mary and Andrew.

Survivors include her children, Thomas (Donna), Barbara (Douglas) Polich, Susan (Bruce) Fall, Donald (Beverly), Jean (Jim) Petersen, Linda (Patrick) Casey, Julia Roberts, Elizabeth (Paul) Gregory, Kenneth (Sandi), Christopher (Becca); sisters, Betty Watson, Helen Kruchten, Kathy Parwani; brothers, Bob and Bill Tischner; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.