Marilyn J. Stockinger, 59, Pearl Lake

February 28, 1960 -- July 15, 2019

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake for Marilyn J. Stockinger, age 59 of Pearl Lake who passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Private interment will take place at the parish cemetery.

Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Marilyn was born February 28, 1960 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Paul and Lorraine (Sufka) Gregory. She married Dean F. Stockinger on August 23, 1980 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Marilyn was employed by Wolters Kluwer Financial Services for over 40 years.

She enjoyed nature, travelling, quilting and photography. She’ll be remembered for her generosity, kindness, laughter and especially her love of family.

Survivors include her husband, Dean; mother, Lorraine Gregory of Pearl Lake; children, Jacki (Clint Smith) Stockinger of St. Cloud, Kate (Kyle) Meyer of Elk River, Ben (Roni Richter) of Kimball; three grandchildren, Wyatt, Nash and Ainsley; and brother, Ronald Gregory of Kimball.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Gregory; and brother, Rick Gregory.