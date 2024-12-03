Marie Smelter, 93, Rice

September 10, 1931 - December 2, 2024

Marie Ellen Smelter, age 93 of Rice, died on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Marie Ellen Smelter was born September 10, 1931 in Alberta Township, Benton County to John and Aniela (Bower) Kelash. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1947 and worked for a short time for General Mills. She returned to Foley and married Severin Smelter on June 16, 1952 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. The couple lived, farmed and raised their family in Graham Township, Benton County all of their married life. Marie enjoyed embroidery, crocheting and crafted many gifts for family members and friends. She was a competitive card and game player and was an excellent cook and baker and was famous for her cinnamon rolls. Marie always kept busy and will be remembered for making Easter and Christmas extra special for her family. She was a woman of strong faith and was a devoted mother and wife. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Joan (Ronald) Thelen, Randall; Judy (Daryl) Henneman, South Haven; Bill Smelter, Rice; Joanne (Edward) Brezinka, Pierz; Carol (Jim) Andres, Pierz; Janet (Joe) Held, Royalton, 22 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Betty Swedziak of Sartell. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Severin, an infant daughter and brothers and sisters: Frank Kelash, Donald Kelash, Olga Kelash, Annette Skajewski, Margaret Szfranski, Eleanor Grachek and Geraldine Chmielewski.