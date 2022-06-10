Marie Dorothy Nistler, 92, St. Cloud

July 2, 1929 - June 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for Marie Dorothy Nistler, 92, who passed away peacefully on June 9th at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. Rev. Joseph Herzing will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.

Marie was born on July 2, 1929 in St. Nicholas to William and Theresa (Schriener) Theis. She married Ralph Nistler on August 24, 1950 at St. Nicholas Church in St. Nicholas. She was employed in Quality Control at Fingerhut for 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Church in St. Cloud.

Marie enjoyed playing cards, camping and square dancing, playing the game of Yahtzee, bingo and occasional trips to the casino. She was a faithful mother of seven children. She had an infectious laugh and a magical memory that amazed everyone.

Marie is survived by her children; Lyla (Steve) Christman of Pensacola, FL, Eileen (Steve) Johnson of East Gull Lake, Syl (Lea) Nistler of Auburn, CA, Lois Nistler of Duluth, Debra (Mark) Gorecki of Brainerd, Brenda (Roger) Rosenberger of Clearwater and Steve (Patty) Nistler of Safety Harbor, FL, Sister Rufina Jagielski of Rogers, 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph on August 19, 2016, 9 brothers and 2 sisters.