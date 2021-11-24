Marian T. Weyer, 80, Sartell

October 15, 1941 - November 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Marian T. Weyer, age 80 of Sartell who passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.

Marian was born October 15, 1941 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Lawrence and Theresa (Bechtold) Hansen. She married Joseph A. Weyer on July 10, 1965 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Marian was a school secretary at St. Francis Xavier School for 22 years, retiring in 2007. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and Christian Women.

Marian’s special talents were baking, cooking, crocheting hats for the Coborn Cancer Center and crafting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow.

Marian is survived by her husband, Joseph; children, Joseph (Kathy) of St. Paul, Mark (Shelley) of St. Cloud and Cathy (Rick) Lyon of Sartell; six grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul and Robert; sister, Carol.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.