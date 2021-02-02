Margaret Harriet Lowe, 95, Ramsey

February 27, 1925 - January 28, 2021

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Margaret Harriet Lowe, 95, who passed away on Thursday, January 28th, 2021 at Stoney River Assisted Living in Anoka. Visitation will be 1 hour before the service at the Church. Pastor Josiah Tonder will officiate and burial will be at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Clotho. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Funeral Home in Long Prairie.

Margaret was born on February 27, 1925 to Harry and Annie (Anderson) Peterson in Clotho, Minnesota. She married Byron Lowe on June 29, 1941 in Osakis. Margaret was always very hospitable and loved serving food to people. She was known as the food pusher and loved to cook. Her favorite meal was roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy and pie all made from scratch. She loved being with family and was often worried and concerned for them. She had a deep love for every family member. Margaret played the accordion with Byron in a band called The Musical Farmers. She loved to read and do crossword puzzles until she lost her eye sight. As a child Margaret’s favorite thing was going to the fair. Later on in her life her favorite thing was playing games with her grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by her children; Larry (Terry) Lowe of Ramsey, Jerry (Susan) Lowe of Eagan, Kathy Patchen of Coon Rapids and Lonnie (Michelle) Lowe of Nowthen, siblings; Dennis (Joan) Peterson of Clarissa and Devona (Boyd) Berry of Clotho, 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Byron in 2005, daughter Linda Raschke, siblings; Ina Peterson, David Peterson and Delmer Peterson.