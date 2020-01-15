Margaret Christman, 90, Foley

April 21, 1929 - January 13, 2020

Margaret Christman, age 90 of Foley passed away January 13, 2020 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Margaret Mary Christman was born on April 21, 1929 in Collegville, Minnesota to Joseph and Anna (Klein) Ritzer. She married Fred Christman on August 26, 1948 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Avon, MInnesota. The couple lived in Sartell until moving to rural Foley in 1955. They farmed all their married life in St. George Township, Benton County. Margaret loved painting, gardening and doing wood work. She was a very independent person and lead an independent lifestyle. She enjoyed trips to the casino and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Margaret was a member of St. John's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her sons: Dan (Nancy), Foley; Bill (Kathy), Foley, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and a sister, Bernadette Thene of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Fred, and brothers and sisters: Marcus, Adolph, Ewald, Delvin, Otto, Angela Ritzer and Ernestine Mager.