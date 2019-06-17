Marcella M. “Marce” Virden, 102, St. Cloud

July 30, 1916 - June 16, 2019



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Marcella M. “Marce” Virden, age 102, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will take place after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Marcella was born July 30, 1916 to Rose and John Trappen at the old St. Cloud Hospital. Marce spent her early years in St. Cloud until the age of 8 when the family bought a farm near St. Augusta.

Marcella married Ralph Virden of Waite Park on December 28, 1940. They were married for 66 years before Ralph’s passing in 2007. She was a homemaker and also worked as a seamstress at Stearns Manufacturing for 20 years.

Marce enjoyed 102-plus years of living. Marce loved life and had many hobbies and interests. Mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid quilter and was a member of the Whitney quilting group for many years. She also loved playing cards, working on puzzles, playing scrabble and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed going to the casino where she always played the nickel deuces-wild slot machine. She bowled at the Granite Bowl for many years. In her earlier years, she and Ralph were very enthusiastic dancers. They also did a lot of traveling. Their trips to Las Vegas, Alaska, and Washington DC were much enjoyed. They had great memories of their trips to Brazil, Portugal and England to visit their son Dick and his wife, Linda.

Marce says a secret to a long life is working hard and keeping busy. Marce was a treasure who will be missed by all who knew her. A life well lived!

Marcella is survived by her four children and their spouses; Richard (Linda) Virden of Plymouth , Judy (George) Paul of Rice Lake, WI, Carol (Mike) Dinndorf of Fort Ripley and Tom (Donna) Virden of Fulton, MO; nine grandchildren; Scott (Dory) Pau l, Pamela (Rich) Cappeli, Lisa Grengs, Ken (Linda) Dinndorf, Sherri (Chris) LaRue, Linda (Jake) Schow, Kristin (Travis) Floyd, Shelby (Rob) Hall, and Andrew Virden, 16 great-grandchildren and her step-brother; Bernard Gohman.

Marcella is preceded in death by her husband; Ralph, sister; Alvina Kirchner, step-sisters; Florentine Storms, Margaret Fandel, Helen Kunkel, Irene Anderson, Alice Anderson and Evelyn Kraus, and step-brothers; John, Victor, Sylvester, Walter, Norbert and George Gohman.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers for a donation to charity in Marce name.