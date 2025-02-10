Mandy Mergen, 44, Cold Spring

December 9, 1980 - February 8, 2025

Funeral Service will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Mandy Mergen, age 44, who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 11:30 to 1:15 p.m., February 12, 2025, at St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Mandy was born on December 9, 1980, in Rochester to Keith and Pamela (Brekke) Anderson. She married Adam Mergen on September 6, 2008, in Gloria Dei Church,

Rochester. Mandy was full of wit and was the life of the party. She worked as an Enrollment Counselor for Capella University.

She is survived by her husband, Adam; children, Charlie and Lilly; siblings, Karrie Fursa, Chris Foqarty, Erick Anderson; parents-in-law, Jeff and Nellie Mergen.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Pamela Shirk; grandparents, Dick and Carol Brekke and Harold and Lillian Anderson.