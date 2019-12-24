Man Seriously Hurt in Wright County Crash

HOWARD LAKE -- A Waverly man suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at 6:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 12 in Wright County.

Troopers say a pickup driven by 70-year-old Thomas Perra of Waverly was traveling north on Gowan Avenue at Highway 12. Meanwhile, a second vehicle driven by 46-year-old Eric Frayseth of Cokato was going east on Highway 12 when the two vehicles collided.

Perra was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Frayseth was not hurt.