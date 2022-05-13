Man Killed in Kandiyohi County During Strong Storms

LAKE LILLIAN -- There was a fatality in Kandiyohi county from Thursday night's storm.

The Sheriff's Office says at about 7:00 p.m. they were called to a property in rural Lake Lillian about a missing man in the area where a large grain bin had just been blown over by the storms.

Emergency responders found the man under the collapsed bin. His body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey. His name has not been released.

Meanwhile, a person also died in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as a result of severe weather. Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota, where a nursing home and school were damaged.

Earlier in the week, severe weather hit Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash.