Man Hurt When Car Rear Ends A Stopped Semi

MAPLE LAKE -- A Waverly man had to be brought to the hospital after the car he was driving ran into the back of a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 55 near Maple Lake in Wright County.

The semi was stopped, waiting to take a left turn onto Wright County Road 138, when the crash happened.

The driver of the car, 30-year-old Cory Lyons of Waverly, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 42-year-old Jared Davis of St. Francis, was not hurt.