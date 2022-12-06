Man Facing Threats Charges After Argument in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Mankato truck driver faces a felony threats charge after an incident with another driver at a Cold Spring distribution center.

Police were called to the 100 block of 11th Street Northeast just before 2:00 p.m. Friday.

The victim told officers that he got into an argument with 29-year-old Kaled Faride Zagre. The man said he told Fagre that he was in his parking spot and called him an expletive word. Court records allege Zagre pulled a gun down from the overhead compartment, racked the chamber and told the victim to call him that one more time.

Officers interviewed Zagre who allegedly admitted he had a BB gun and that he had pulled it out of the compartment and laid it on his lap.

Officers searched the semi and found the gun.

No one was hurt in the incident.