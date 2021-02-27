Man Dead After Hourslong Standoff Ends with Shots in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) -- A man who refused to surrender to Duluth police during a roughly 20-hour standoff is dead after shots were fired.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension called the incident an officer-involved shooting but did not specify whether the man was killed by police fire.
The standoff began at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday after police responded to a report of an assault and a man inside refused to surrender. Officers sent in a police dog, Luna, but the man began shooting and Luna was killed.
Reports say gunshots were heard before 5 p.m. Friday. The bureau tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that the man was deceased.
