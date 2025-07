ST. CLOUD - A man was arrested after leading police on a short chase in St. Cloud.

Officers say they tried to stop 23 year-old Frankie Jaimes-Rabadan of Waite Park near the intersection of Hwy 23 and 10th Avenue in St. Cloud this morning around 1:45 a.m.

Rabadan attempted to flee officers in his car. He was eventually stopped in the 10 block of 13th Avenue.

Rabadan was arrested for fleeing police and 2nd degree DWI and taken to Stearns County Jail.