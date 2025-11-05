Cooler weather will push more Minnesota families indoors for the winter months. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to talk about how the Mall of America can be a great option for families.

What to Do at Mall of America with Kids

Mall of America is more than just a mall; it’s a destination. The Bloomington-based icon offers hundreds of stores, dozens of restaurants, an indoor theme park, an aquarium, mini golf, and more. No matter your age, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the best things for kids and families to do at the mall.

Things to Do

All Ages

MOA’s popular indoor theme park, Nickelodeon Universe, is home to 27 attractions and counting, including the longest indoor zip line in the country and a nightly light show. Rides feature iconic Nickelodeon characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue's Clues, and Paw Patrol. Learn more about Nickelodeon Universe attractions with our guide to the park.

The Universe of Light show happens nightly and features a 9-minute light show with music, smoke, and lights that combine for an incredible display for visitors. For one of the best viewing spots in the park, stand near the south entrance to Nickelodeon Universe.

Just outside Nickelodeon Universe is Minnesota’s largest aquarium, SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium, which features a 300-foot-long underwater tunnel with four areas where guests can see sharks, rescued sea turtles, and more.

Play a round of mini-golf at the Northwoods-themed Moose Mountain Adventure Golf. This 18-hole course is designed to be fully accessible to all. For a more rock-n-roll vibe, play the Rock of Ages Blacklight mini-golf, themed to different eras of music, from the ‘50s to the present. Both courses allow children 5 years of age and under to play for free with the purchase of one admission at a regular price.

Adjacent to Nickelodeon Universe, FlyOver America simulates soaring over national landmarks and destinations. The seats move and swing gently, and wind, mist, and scents enhance the footage on screen and create a sense of flying. All riders must be at least 40 inches tall.

For fans of LEGO, the iconic store outside Nickelodeon Universe offers a pick-a-brick wall with 180 different LEGO elements, endless kits for purchase, play tables and eight larger-than-life models, including a robot that stands over 34 feet tall.

Spanning more than 24,000 square feet, M&M’s Mall of America boasts exclusive MN merch and experiences like “Peanut Peak” — a rooftop celebration of majestic landscapes in Minnesota. Personalize your own batch of M&M’s, see the “Wall of Chocolate,” and snap a photo with the iconic M&M characters.

Catch a flick at B&B Theatres, the upscale movie theater at Mall of America. There, you can find luxurious seats with additional trays, delicious food and drink, a full bar, and a popcorn lab for pumped-up popcorn.

At the Museum of Illusions, step inside mind-bending exhibits that shock your senses and puzzle your perceptions. Nothing is as it seems inside this interactive exhibit for the entire family, and you will be laughing at your photos for years to come.

Toddlers & Elementary School

Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, CoComelon Playdate is designed for the mall's littlest visitors and includes a two-story play structure, imaginative play builds, and open play zones inspired by the popular show CoComelon.

The popular Crayola Experience is also at Mall of America and offers kids 25 hands-on activities like naming and wrapping their own crayons, as well as a massive retail store.

Mall of America’s Build-A-Bear Workshop is popular with kids and families. Here, you can choose from over 30 bears, bunnies, and other cuddly characters to personalize with special outfits, accessories, sounds, scents, and a recorded message.

If your kids are into collecting and/or playing with toy cars, Ridemakerz offers custom mini-vehicle souped-ups with premium rims and tires, just like anything in The Fast and the Furious series.

Middle School & High School

For even more fun with friends, work together to solve clues and escape from one of the immersive experiences inside The Escape Game. Challenges have included breaking out of a jail cell, fixing your Mars rover to return to Earth, and rescuing a stolen painting from an art gallery.

You can find thrilling arcade games and experiences at the Xscape Entertainment Center, located on the third level. Purchase a reloadable play card to move from game to game, earn points, and redeem for prizes.

If your kids love laser tag or virtual reality games, locally owned Tactical Urban Combat offers tactical laser tag, Nerf, and virtual reality battle games. Designed for players ages 8 and up, they offer various games, intensity, and difficulty levels.

If you’re a fan of gameshows, the Great Big Game Show can help you live out your dreams on their large soundstage with lights, buzzers, a live host, and more. This experience offers a mix of trivia, strategy, minute-to-win-it style challenges, and more. It offers more than a dozen mini-games, and new ones are being added throughout the year.

Activate will transport you into the game in this unique virtual reality experience. Jump, climb, and problem-solve as you and your group move between challenges. Each game room is designed for groups of 2-5 people, and reservations are recommended.

Next to FlyOver, the 5D Extreme Attraction gives riders the choice between a wild ride through a mystery mine, a trip underwater with prehistoric beasts, or exploring turbulent waters to discover crystal mines, shipwrecks, and treasure. All shows have a height requirement of 36 inches to watch or 48 inches if riding alone.

Take to new heights at ClimbZone, surrounding the Nickelodeon Universe. With over 40 walls, climbers can climb Rapunzel’s tower, a giant bookcase, a lighthouse, and more. Nearby, you can’t miss Dutchman’s Deck Adventure Course with its Ghostly Gangplank, the tallest Sky Trail ropes course in the world, or take a ride on Anchor Drop, a spiral slide, or take a ride on the Barnacle Blast, the longest indoor zip line in North America that sends you soaring 55 feet across Nickelodeon Universe.

Where to Eat

With more than 50 dining spots at Mall of America, there’s a restaurant for every family. From fast casual to full-service restaurants to iconic mall treats, you won’t go hungry. Popular fast-casual spots include Burger Burger, Johnny Rocket’s, Ichiddo Ramen, Master Noodle, Noodles and Company, and more.

Can’t decide what you want? Grab a table at the elevated food court, Culinary on North, so everyone can choose. Options include Shake Shack, Bussin’ Birria Tacos, Naf Naf Grill, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, and more. If you have a fan of airplanes in tow, grab a seat by the large windows by the escalators for one of the best views of MSP International’s tarmac.

Kids love the lively Rainforest Café, endless chicken nuggets at Buffalo Wild Wings, the colorful dishes at Sugar Factory Express, or the culinary tricks at Benihana. Grown-ups will enjoy the quiet vibes and hearty dishes of the Twin City Grill, vacation vibes at Margaritaville or Cantina Laredo, and fresh sushi at Crave.

At Kura Sushi, grown-ups will enjoy the delicious sushi, and kids will be mesmerized by the revolving conveyor belt delivery system. Fun and excitement can also be found at The Fair on 4, where your family can savor fair-inspired foods like cheese curds & house-cut fries, compete in axe throwing (with a parent or guardian), drive a go-cart and more.

If you’re traveling with kids, you’re always looking for snacks, and Mall of America has dozens of places to pick from. Find iconic mall bites like Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Cinnabon, Jamba Juice, Häagen-Dazs and Wetzel’s Pretzels. Dish on unique treats at La Michoacana Purepecha, Mochinut, Doc Popcorn, Beard Papa’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and more.

Where to Stay

Mall of America has two on-site hotels, the JW Marriott and Radisson Blu. Both hotels feature full-service restaurants and bars, fitness centers, pools and meeting spaces, and direct access to the mall.

Several other hotels in the area offer shuttle service to the mall, including the Great Wolf Lodge, which has a water park, arcade, bowling alley and interactive games.

EVENTS

Join Toddler Tuesday, where every Tuesday, you can purchase discounted ride wristbands, find free monthly events, enjoy free kid’s meals, and more.

There’s always something happening at the mall and its retailers. Find large-scale events in the Huntington Bank Rotunda, pop-up events at larger retailers, themed activations inside Nickelodeon Universe, or traveling events and festivals in the North Lot.

Additional Tips

There’s much to see and do at the Mall of America, so we recommend spending more than a day there to experience it all.

Stay at an attached or nearby hotel for the fastest and easiest access to the mall. You can walk or take a complimentary shuttle, which makes traveling with kids easier because you can avoid parking a car, get home faster for naps, drop off your purchases in the room, and avoid the need for bulky coats.

Purchase your attraction passes, ride wristbands, point passes, or attraction bundles online to save time and money. Specials and deal days offer additional discounts, and many retailers and businesses offer specials online. Mall of America, Bloomington Travel and Tourism, and Enjoy Eagan also offer vacation packages online.

Look at the mall’s popular events calendar to find free events happening at or near the mall during your visit.

For repeat guests, join the MOA Insiders program to earn points whenever you shop, play, and dine at Mall of America. Points may be redeemed for rewards like admission to top attractions, special discounts, and more.

Mall of America is a Certified Autism Center and offers visitors sensory guides for attractions and a designated quiet space for guests with sensory issues. The space provides a safe and calming environment. It’s located behind Guest Services, near the exit of Pepsi® Orange Streak. The room features dimmable lights, soft seating, air conditioning, soundproof walls and more.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.