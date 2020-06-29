Major Robert C. Brennan, USAF, Retired, 89, St. Cloud

June 16, 1931 - June 26, 2020

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Major Robert C. Brennan, USAF, Retired age, 89, of St. Cloud, who passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Bob was born on June 16, 1931 to William and Mary (Thering) Brennan in Oak Park, Minnesota, the youngest of 12 children. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1949. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and honorably served his country from 1951 until his retirement in 1971. During his tenure, he served as a B-52 Stratofortress Pilot. Bob was united in marriage to Marlene Cole on July 10, 1954 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together, they raised three daughters. After his military service, Bob owned and operated Brennan’s Steamway of Central Minnesota. He also worked as a fleet manager for Central Minnesota Delivery and as Support Staff for Centra Care River Campus until his retirement at age 78.

Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who cherished spending time with his family. He was an eclectic man, who enjoyed handyman work, working on old cars and fixing toys for children in the neighborhood. He was an avid Minnesota Twins, St. Cloud Riverbats, and St. John’s University Football fan. He also enjoyed going antiquing with his wife, Marlene and attending USAF Thunderbirds air shows across the nation. He was a fabulous dad and grandpa.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marlene; children, Cindy Ley of Sauk Rapids, Mary of St. Cloud and Joan (Jeff) Jaye of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Jason Ley and Mary (Mike) Robertson, and Lauretta, Joe and Elliott Jaye; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Paisley Robertson; and extended family and friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leo, Walt, Mary “Mae”, John, Grace, Bill, Basil “Buck”, Patrick, Ellen, Clare and Mona and their spouses.

A special thank you to Bob’s special neighbor, Connie Pelzer, along with the staff of the St. Cloud VAMC Adult Day Health, Dial-A-Ride drivers, Bill and Mike, Comfort Keepers and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Bob.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Cloud Cathedral High School and the Sauk Rapids Poor Clares Monastery.