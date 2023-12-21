Mabel Marie Jarboe, 96, Sartell

January 31, 1927 - December 20, 2023

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Mabel M. Jarboe, age 96, who passed away Wednesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Kirsten Nelson Roenfeldt will officiate and burial will be at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mabel was born January 31, 1927 in Brainerd to William and Mabel (Busby) Maust. She married Eugene Jarboe on September 11, 1946 and they were blessed with three children, Wendy, Mark and Randy. Mabel worked for a short time at Hallmark in Kansas City and Singer Sewing Center in Crossroads in St. Cloud, but was most proud to be a homemaker and being at home for her children. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and liked to make crafts. She liked collecting teddy bears and stuffed animals. Mabel loved her family and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

Mabel is survived by her children, Wendy Brand of Sauk Rapids, Mark (Deborah) Jarboe of Baxter, Randy (Judy) Jarboe of Longville; brother, Melvin Maust of Phoenix; grandchildren, Rochelle, Theresa, Timothy, Kevin, Jon, Amanda, Jenna and Adam; 16 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene in 2008; son-in-law, Richard Brand; grandson, Brandon; sisters, Doris, Jayne, Lois and Molly.