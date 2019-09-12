Lynx Season Ends In Seattle

The Seattle Storm defeated the Minnesota Lynx 84-74 Wednesday night in a one-game, opening round WNBA playoff game. The Lynx season ends with an overall record of 18-17, including the playoff loss.

The Storm jumped out to a 29-21 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Seattle was led by Jordin Canada's 26 points, while Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 19 points on 8-11 shooting.

Seattle advances to take on the Los Angeles Sparks in the second round of the playoffs.