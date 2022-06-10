Lynnette Leger, 52, Royalton

August 18, 1969 - June 6, 2022

Lynnette Leger, 52 year old resident of Royalton, MN died Monday, June 6 at her home after a long battle with lung disease. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Saturday, June 11 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Lynnette was born on August 18, 1969 to the late Bill and Carol Crimmins. She loved crafting, gardening, house plants and was an avid TV watcher. Lynnette loved to sing and dance and was free spirited and knew how to light up any room.

Lynnette is survived by children, Brittany (Shawn) Junger, Samantha Leger (Kurtis) Doherty); grandchildren, Joseph, Elizabeth, Owen, Jace; bonus children and grandchildren that she loved as her own; Lawrence Leger and family and Nichole Hallerman and family; fur-baby, Brody; siblings, John Crimmins, Dean Crimmins (Renee Tewes), Adel (Chip) Buchite, Mary Crimmins, Lisa (Marc) Thiery, Brenda Crimmins (Tim Porter) and many nieces and nephews that she adored

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Carol Crimmins; brothers, Joe Crimmins and Chris Crimmins.