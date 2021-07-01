Lynn G. “Lenny” Pitzl, 72, Annandale

February 6, 1949 - June 27, 2021

Private services will be held to celebrate the life of Lynn G. “Lenny” Pitzl, age 72 of Annandale who passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Burial with military honors will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Lynn was born on February 6, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Robert and Elaine (Anderson) Pitzl Sr. He graduated from Annandale High School in 1967 and served in the US Army from 1967 to 1969. After returning home from the service, Lynn had a hard time settling his roots. He lived in various cities, including Superior, Wisconsin. No matter what life or health problems Lynn had, he was always a survivor. He appreciated his stay at the Annandale Care Center and all who cared for him there. While there he enjoyed bingo and was always a winner.

He will be remembered for his unique personality.

Lynn is survived by his siblings, Rob (Denise) Pitzl, Jr. of Annandale, Jeanine (John) Driste of South Haven, Debbie Garthe of Annandale, Wayne Pitzl of Litchfield, Kenny (Vicki) Pitzl of Annandale, Kathy (Dale) Erdmann of Annandale, LaVon Mauer of Fairhaven; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Wally Weis.

A heartfelt thank you to Annandale Care Center.