Lyle A. Hoffarth, 74, Avon

July 15, 1950 - January 11, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at the Church of St. Benedict in Avon, MN for Lyle A Hoffarth, age 74, who died Saturday, January 11, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

There will be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at the Church of St. Benedict. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 at the church. Burial will take place following the service at the parish cemetery.

Lyle was born on July 15, 1950, to Romaine and Christine (Jochum) Hoffarth. After graduating from Albany High School in 1969, Lyle worked at Electrolux in general production where he met his beloved, Linda Schmitz. They were united in marriage on March 8, 1980 and welcomed three children, Dan, Janel, and Chad.

Lyle was an avid fisherman who enjoyed fishing with Linda. He loved sharing his hobby by bringing his grandkids into the boat for a relaxing afternoon catching panfish. A true nature lover, Lyle favored trolling for northerns, listening to country music in the boat, and reeling in the big one. Lyle's greatest joy was spending time with his grandkids, playing Uno at the table, sitting on the floor building blocks, or cheering on their sporting events.

Lyle is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda; children, Dan (Vanessa) of Albany, Janel (Aaron) Goebel of Melrose, and Chad of Avon; siblings, Marvin (Sue), Charlene (Allen) Birr, Frank (Betty), Allen (Mary) Dean (Leah), Debbie (Craig) Baggenstoss, and Gerard; mother-in-law, Delores Schmitz; grandchildren, Tyler, Dylan, and Kyrstin Hoffarth, Emily and Evan Goebel; and numerous family and friends.

Lyle is preceded in death by his parents, Romaine (2024) and Christine (2013) Hoffarth; and father-in-law, Victor Schmitz (2021).

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at St Croix Hospice for their compassionate care during Lyle’s final weeks.