Lyann Quade, 88, Pierz

June 19, 1933 - September 11, 2021

Lyann Quade, 88-year-old resident of Pierz died Saturday, September 11 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 17 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:30 P.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Lyann.

Lyann Marie Millner was born on June 19, 1933 in Pierz Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Frank and Barbara (Stangl) Millner. She attended country school near Pierz and graduated from the Little Falls High School with the class of 1950. Lyann was united in marriage to Ralph Quade on September 1, 1954 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. The couple made their home and raised their family near Buckman on a beef cattle ranch. Lyann volunteered countless hours at St. Michaels Catholic School in Buckman helping with a children's reading program and as a fill in librarian. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, camping, snowmobiling and fishing. She was a former member of the Buckman Christian Mothers and the church choir.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ralph Quade of Pierz; children, Kathy (Rob) Randall of Ortonville, Dave (Joyce) Quade of Clearwater Beach, FL, Joan Quade (Joe Keute) of East Bethel, John (Deanna) Quade of Rice; siblings, Corrine (Gerald) Meyer of Pierz, Marilyn Dorn of Pierz, Roger (Karen) Millner of Annandale; 13 grandchildren, Jill (Ryan) Tenny, Ross (Abby) Randall, Matt (Christina) Quade, Kristin Quade, Sara (Clayton Gaspers) Keute, Ben Keute, Jenny Keute, Randi (Derek) Roth, James Quade Jr., Grant Quade, Lily Quade, Ryan Quade and Brandon Quade; great-grandchildren, Audrey Randall, Stella Randall, Logan Quade, Parker Quade, Lennox Roth and Laurel Tenny; sisters-in-law, Betty (Al) Pekarek of Pierz and Debbie Millner of Sauk Rapids, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Barbara Millner; son, Jim Quade; brothers, Lee Millner, Fran Millner and brothers-in-law, Marvin Dorn and Father Alvin Quade.